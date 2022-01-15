The first bilingual school in NSW is set to open its doors to students this year.

The Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School, which will be based at the Coffs Harbour TAFE campus, will cater to Aboriginal children from Kindergarten to Year 2.

The school will focus on the Gumbaynggirr language and culture, and will eventually cater to students through to year six.

It will be run by the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation after being granted a permit by the NSW Education Standards Authority.

Nathan Brennan, the chief operations officer of the corporation, told the Koori Mail that the school was the realisation of a long-held dream.

“It’s been on the cards for a long while and we finally felt that we were at a the stage where we were successful with language, tutoring and homework services, and we had the capacity to start the school,” he said…