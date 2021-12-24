In 2020 Chelsea Watego stopped. Just for a moment.

Dr Watego, a Munanjahli and South Sea Islander academic and writer, took leave from work, listened to what her body was telling her and stopped.

And in that moment Another Day in the Colony – a book of essays and a call to action – was born.

“My body was tired and, in this moment, it appeared to insist that I tell a story, one which the bruises that had been inflicted upon it just couldn’t speak to,” Dr Watego writes in the introduction to the book.

“‘Another Day in the Colony’ is a hashtag I and other Blackfullas have used on Twitter to describe the types of colonial violence that Blackfullas are subjected to every day and everywhere in this place in real time…