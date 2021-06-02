Unapologetically 30 years strong.

For three decades the Koori Mail has been sharing the voices of Black Australia – unapologetically and authentically from our communities around the country.

As we celebrate 30 years of being a trusted source of truth telling for our people, we also celebrate a significant milestone for Black media in Australia and acknowledge that the Koori Mail follows in the footsteps of many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander media organisations that have been part of a long history of trailblazing for our Black media sector.

The many platforms that carry the voices of our people today are a testament to the strength and will of those who built the foundations for our media many years ago. The legacies of our media organisations continue to be upheld, and the Koori Mail tributes its success to those who played an integral role in supporting the newspaper and its operations over the past 30 years.

To the many contributors and writers, some who have been writing for the Koori Mail for more than 20 years, we thank you for each word you have given us, each story you have told, each photo you have taken and all the voices you have provided a space for to be read and heard.

Our staff, past and present – thank you for your dedication and commitment to supporting the operations of the Koori Mail as a newspaper and business and contributing to a strong sense of cultural responsibility to echo the voices of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The sustainability of the Koori Mail over the years – during a time when the landscape of print media has drastically changed – could not have been possible without the support of our readers and our advertisers who, too, are a big part of the strength of our product. We thank you for acknowledging the role Black media plays in delivering messaging and information to our mob around the country, in a way that resonates with our communities in the most appropriate and effective way.

Some of our most loved stories throughout the years have been those that applaud the wonderful achievements of our people and celebrate the extraordinary strength and survival of our culture. Don’t forget us when you have a yarn to tell – we are here, and we want you to keep sharing with us.