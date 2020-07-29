ONE of Australia’s longest running Aboriginal Colleges is currently under threat after being stripped of up to $1 million in State Government funding, costing the college jobs and forcing a major reduction in their educational courses and programs.

On July 8, more than 150 people came together and gathered outside Tauondi Aboriginal College to voice their concerns and protest against the funding cuts.

Located in South Australia’s Port Adelaide, Tauondi is an Aboriginal community college, which has been delivering nationally accredited courses and non-accredited adult community education programs to the Aboriginal community since 1973.

Tauondi is a Kaurna word which means ‘to penetrate’ or ‘break through’, and acknowledges the Kaurna people, who are the traditional owners of the land on which the college is located.

Ngarrindjeri activist Shaylem Wilson is a former student of the college and helped to organise the rally.

She told the Koori Mail that, as of June 30, the funding cuts made by the SA Government mean that some courses previously run by the college funding are no longer being offered.

“I began my career at Tauondi college when I undertook a traineeship, and from there I ended up working at the college for a further 18 months,” Ms Wilson said.

“I felt compelled to stand up and speak about my experience with the college, and how beneficial the traineeship I undertook at the college had been, especially in regard to my employability.

“So it is critical for the success and education of future mob that government funding isn’t cut from the college, because it was the experience I had at Tauondi that has really given me that kick-start in my career.”

What makes Tauondi college so special, Ms…