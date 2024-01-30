Funding to boost healing for women and children facing family violence

A PROGRAM that supports First Nations women, children and families has received a $23.2 million funding boost from the Federal Government.

The Healing for Families program will deliver culturally-based and trauma-informed healing support to 12 locations across Australia where it is needed most – such as counselling and therapy, financial support and advice.

The funding boost will see the program expand to a further seven communities, taking the total to 12, and will focus on women and children who have experienced the impacts of family violence and children at risk of removal into out-of-home care.

The new locations are Aurukun, Qld, Bidyadanga, WA, Coffs Harbour, NSW…