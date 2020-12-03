WHILE Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley has given mining company Santos the green light for a controversial gas project in Narrabri, traditional owners, including Gomeroi woman Polly Cutmore, have a message: Gamil means no.

“Our people don’t want this gas field and we are here to tell the Government, Santos and their investors that we will keep on fighting it,” Ms Cutmore said.

“The Pilliga is Gomeroi land and Santos is not welcome there. We will never stop fighting to protect the Pilliga and protect Gomeroi country from coal seam gas.”