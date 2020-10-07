KEV Carmody’s blend of politics, prayer, poetry, anger and pride in his music has been the soundtrack for many of us for decades. Some would say his body of work is one of our great cultural treasures.

A singer, songwriter and a poet with a powerful voice, Kev says he has always made the music that he wants to make.

And it has stood the test of time.

With a career that spans 50 years, Kev is one of our musical Elders and a champion for our rights. He is powerfully intelligent and uses images of revolutionaries and nature as inspiration in life and music.

Carmody challenges white Australia to stare unrelentingly at the despair that underpins Aboriginal society today.

A new release of songs titled Cannot Buy My Soul on EMI records features a line-up of Indigenous and other artists covering Carmody’s songs, giving new audiences a chance to connect to Carmody’s catalogue of work and for diehard fans to reconnect to the lyrical power of his magnificent storytelling.

Carmody recorded the title track Cannot Buy My Soul 13 years ago with longtime collaborator and friend Paul Kelly.

“The great thing is that the music is still relevant. The young ones are connecting to it and making it their…