THE mother of an Aboriginal man who died after being held down by six prison guards has renewed her calls for justice following the conviction of the police officer in America for the killing of African American man, George Floyd.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder, after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Footage of the incident showed George Floyd calling for his mother and repeatedly saying ‘I can’t breathe’, before he died.

Dunghutti woman Leetona Dungay, whose son David Dungay Jr, died in 2015 after being pinned down by prison guards, said her son also called out 12 times that he could not breathe.

“We have seen some kind of justice in the…