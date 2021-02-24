WAILWAN Gomeroi woman Georgia Durmush wants to see Indigenous voices embedded into literature and research, so that policymakers, educators and health practitioners can learn to create environments that better suit the needs of First Nations people.

Now in the final stages of completing her PhD at the Australian Catholic University in Sydney, Ms Durmush’s research focuses on issues affecting Indigenous youth wellbeing including high youth-detention rates, high suicide rates and a lack of Indigenous voices in health care and education systems.

“There isn’t a lot of research out there yet which has been conducted by Aboriginal people that actually gives agency to the Aboriginal voice,” Ms Durmush said. “For so long it has been the non-Indigenous person who has defined the Aboriginal narrative and experience, so with my PhD research I am looking at how Aboriginal people can define our own experience and wellbeing.”

Ms Durmursh told the Koori Mail that her passion for research stems from her early experiences at school, in Peakhurst in southern Sydney.

She said that, although she loved going to the local public school, it wasn’t until she changed schools and started at Gawura, at St Andrews Cathedral School in Sydney city, that she was finally able to embrace her culture in an educational capacity.