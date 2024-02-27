Getting trippy with sons of blues

VELVET Trip is the unforgettable name of rising Sydney blues-psychedelic music duo Zeppelin Hamilton and Clayton Allen, who have just released their highly-anticipated debut album Harmony Blooms.

Zeppelin, a Wiradjuri man, is a multi- instrumentalist, actor, model, and producer who grew up on the beautiful Bundjalung Country in Byron Bay, Northern NSW.

In his youth, Zeppelin experienced the soul of blues all around him as musicians like Ironing Board Sam, who collaborated with Jimi Hendrix, and Blues Hall-of-Famer Ardie Dean regularly visited the Hamilton family home, sharing their knowledge, influencing and inspiring the youngster.

Zeppelin, always an avid guitarist, worked at Subway in Ballina, NSW as a teen and would hitchhike to his workplace, eventually saving enough money to move to Gadigal Country (Sydney) with his Stratocaster…