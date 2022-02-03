vWhen researchers visited Marchinbar Island, 550km east of Darwin, they were shocked at the volume of plastics and fishing gear on the beach and in the shallow waters around the islands.

Wessel Islands Archipelago in the Arafura Sea could have some of the most littered beaches in the Northern Territory with Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers discovering masses of plastic waste washed ashore.

Marchinbar is a narrow island about 55km long and eight kilometres wide and is the second largest island in the Archipelago.

Gumurr Marthakal rangers have managed the 1500km area around Wessel Islands since 2016. Both the land and the sea are part of the Marthakal Indigenous Protected Area.