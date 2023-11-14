Going with the Flow

ON Bundjalung Country, old connections to Country and water take on a modern twist when Yaegl Bundjalung man Mitch King brings poetry, rap and movement to a free, outdoor theatre performance called Flow.

Joined by sound artist Blake Rhodes, the pair celebrate kinship, culture and connection as they journey to find identity in music, urban culture and nature.

The community event is a Northern Rivers Performing Arts (Norpa) production, inspired by the first native title claim on a body of water. It’s not the first time this show has been performed but it is the first time it’s been performed outside on Country, complete with video projections.

“Flow was first performed in 2021 when Covid was here,” Mitch said.

“Even though the indoor theatre was filled to half capacity, the energy was still awesome. At the time, I was still learning how to be in the art world and tell a story through theatre.

“I was nervous before every show. Even though making music, rhyming and getting on stage comes naturally…