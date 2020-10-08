GOMEROI traditional owners have vowed to continue fighting a multi-billion dollar coal seam gas project in north-west NSW.

The NSW Independent Planning Commission’s decision last Wednesday to approve Santos’ Narrabri coal seam gas field has sparked outrage from opponents, who argue it will be a disaster.

Gomeroi woman Polly Cutmore said the decision was “devastating for us”.

“Our people don’t want this gasfield and we are here to tell the Government, Santos and their investors that we will keep on fighting it,” she said.

“The Pilliga is Gomeroi land and Santos is not welcome there. We will never stop fighting to protect the Pilliga and protect Gomeroi country from coal seam gas.”

Oil and gas giant Santos wants to develop the $3.6 billion project over 95,000 hectares in the Pilliga forest and nearby grazing land.

It involves drilling 850 new gas wells over 20 years, with Santos saying it had the potential to provide up to half of NSW’s natural gas needs.

The project was recommended for approval earlier in the year by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment before being referred to the IPC.

The commission received nearly 23,000 public objections, with concerns raised about the impact on groundwater, climate change, biodiversity, agriculture, bushfires, health and Indigenous heritage.

The Federal Government argues that the project has an important role to play in the plan to boost gas supplies, drive down energy prices and fuel a gas-fired recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Cutmore said traditional owners had made it very clear that they did not want gas mining…