SYDNEY Swans AFL legend and Indigenous icon Adam Goodes has rejected an offer to be inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

The AFL issued a second public apology to Adam Goodes after the former Sydney champion rejected the offer.

Goodes, the AFL’s most decorated Indigenous player, cut ties with everything to do with football as soon as he retired in 2015, after prolonged booing during games.

The 41-year-old’s on-field feats made him a walk-up start to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, now he is eligible.

AFL commission chair Richard Goyder confirmed on Tuesday that the dual Brownlow medallist had knocked back the nomination and Goodes had asked for the reasons not to be detailed.

“Adam was clear he did not want his decision to detract from the moment for the 2021 inductees,” Goyder said.

“Adam remains a great champion and leader of our game who has given more to our sport than he received in return.”

Goodes’ final three seasons, particularly his last, were marred by ugly booing from crowds, and he also became a target for controversial figures in the media…