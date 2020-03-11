MEMBERS of the group Grandmothers Against Removals (GMAR) marched on the Lismore office of the NSW Department of Family and Community Services last week, demanding the return of their children in care and custody.

The GMAR members and their supporters argue that they never ceded sovereignty and therefore the department has no jurisdiction over their children.

They want to establish an Aboriginal-controlled service that would take care of children, with a focus on Aboriginal support networks, and getting kids out on country.

GMAR member Shelley Hoog summed up the sentiment of the crowd.

“Sorry means you don’t do it again. We want to stop this terrible state government taking our children,” she told the Koori Mail.

“There are 20,000 jarjums in Out of Home Care right now and we need to bring our children home.”

After rallying outside the office, Rose Walker, Priscilla Wightman and their legal representative Koora Crown, met with the director of the local service, Leanne Draper, who agreed to meet with them again in a week’s time to discuss their concerns.

Meanwhile, not-for-profit groups across NSW have called for significant new funding in the 2020/21 NSW budget to reduce the number of Aboriginal children in child protection.

The Family is Culture collective…