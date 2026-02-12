Low-lying islands fear worst

By Poppy Johnston – AAP

For the locals of the low-lying islands in the Torres Strait or Zenadth Kes as it’s traditionally known, monsoon season is an anxious time. Saibai, Boigu and the many other islands between Queensland and Papua New Guinea have long been subject to the humidity, downpours and high tides between December and April.

But as the planet warms and sea levels, the king tides are getting higher every year.

Recently, when king tides were forecast, water levels on Saibai – one of the lowest lying in the region – reportedly reached 3.7 metres above average.