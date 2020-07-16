GUMBAYNGGIR traditional owners have won a hard-fought victory to protect the Nambucca State Forest from logging by the NSW Forestry Corporation.

After weeks of campaigning and protests to stop the desecration of cultural sites, logging machinery was escorted out of the forest late last month.

Now the forest campaigners have shifted their focus to Wild Cattle Creek State Forest, about an hour and half north west of Coffs Harbour.

Both Nambucca and Wild Cattle Creek are considered biodiversity hotspots, and were spared from the bushfires earlier this year, while much of the surrounding country burned.

Gumbaynggirr custodian Sandy Greenwood told the Koori Mail that the success in the Nambucca State Forest came about as a result of a “relentless” campaign by Gumbaynggir people, supported by conservationists.

“The NSW Forestry Corporation has been given the permission (by the NSW Government) to log 140,000 hectares of coastal forests from Taree to Grafton, which they refer to as intensive harvesting zones,” Ms Greenwood said.

“If we don’t act now our deeply significant cultural heritage will be desecrated, our beautiful old growth trees will be logged, rare flora will become extinct and our koalas and endangered species will literally have nowhere else to go.

“We will continue to stand up for country, this isn’t the end for us.”

The group is calling for Nambucca State Forest to be protected as a cultural heritage park to boost local jobs and protect sacred forest…