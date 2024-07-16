Hand-crafted map details significant Noongar sites

AN incredible hand- crafted map honouring the traditional Noongar place names of three locations in Western Australia was presented to the community of Korijekup (Harvey) as part of this year’s NAIDOC week celebrations.

Printed and painted by members of the Bindjareb community through a series of art workshops led by Geri Hayden and Sandy McKendrick, the carefully-dyed, hand-stitched canvas map took more than 10 months to complete.

Featuring stunning artwork depicting…