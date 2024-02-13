Harbour kayaks inspired by the sky and the water

TWO kayaks painted by Indigenous artist and curator Tyson Frigo will play a central role in helping people delve into the history of Sydney Harbour.

The kayaks are part of a Sydney Harbour Kayaks tour, which takes participants from the Australian National Maritime Museum to explore the western harbour.

Inspired by Indigenous connection to country, Tyson’s unique kayak designs each have their own individual meaning and story.

The first kayak, Weaver, decorated in silver and ultramarine blue, depicts a river of silver stars unfurling from a full moon down onto the water’s surface where the symbols for a mother whale and her calf can be found.

Inspired by…