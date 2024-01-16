Hard rockers ain’t a bore

THEY are known as the band of school kids who travelled from their tiny community in the Northern Territory to open for their heroes KISS, on the Gold Coast leg of their End Of The Road tour in 2022.

First Nations hard-rockers Mulga Bore Hard Rock (MBHR ) are now set to hit Melbourne and Launceston this January, February and March, with their own headline show at Melbourne’s Cherry Bar on January 19.

Special guests on the night are local Melbourne rock’n’rollers The Subordinates.