TIAH Haynes and Mikayla Morrison could well be the final injections into the Fremantle Dockers AFLW team that will help them lift the premiership cup in 2021.

Haynes and Morrison were both selected by the Dockers in the 2020 AFLW draft with selections 30 and 46 respectively after being rewarded for outstanding WAFLW seasons at Subiaco and Swan Districts.

The pair now joins a Fremantle team who went through the 2020 AFLW season undefeated before it was called off due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was every chance Fremantle would have won that premiership, but now with the…