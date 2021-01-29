PALAWA woman Leah Cameron (Brown) has fond memories of growing up with her community in Tasmania. But she knew from a very young age that things were different.

All throughout her childhood Ms Cameron felt that she would have to do something with her life that would change things for Aboriginal people and her community for the better, and for good.

“I grew up with my community in Tasmania, near Hobart, and from a young age mob encouraged me to get out there with protesting and advocating on issues that affect our people,” Ms Cameron said.

“I had a wonderful experience growing up with my community. We are one big family and we are all very well connected.

“Those connections are still there today, stronger than ever, and we are all still very supportive of each other, particularly my generation.

“A lot of us came from very low socio-economic backgrounds but I always say to people that I was fortunate to grow up with my mob, and for the most part, the things we were doing…