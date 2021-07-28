LAST week, Western Australian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Stephen Dawson and Lands Minister Tony Buti executed the first documents that give effect to Boodja (Lands) transfers under the South West Native Title Settlement at a signing ceremony with Noongar leaders and Elders at Parliament House.

These first parcels of land signify the commencement of a five-year process to transfer up to 320,000 hectares of Crown land to the Noongar Land Estate.

The transfer of up to 300,000 hectares of land as reserve or leasehold and up to 20,000 hectares of land as freehold will be for cultural or economic development purposes, as determined by the Noongar traditional owners of the South-West.

The settlement, the most comprehensive Native Title Agreement negotiated in Australian history, recognises the Noongar people as the traditional owners of the South-West region.