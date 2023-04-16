A HISTORIC step towards a referendum on a Voice to parliament has been taken, with a message for the ‘doubters and wreckers’ holding the nation back.

The words to alter the Australian constitution to enshrine an Indigenous voice were presented to federal parliament last Thursday.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus introduced the bill, setting the wheels in motion for a referendum later this year.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said the bill’s introduction was history in the making and a step towards improving the lives of Indigenous people.

“This referendum is not about politicians and it’s not about lawyers,” she told reporters.

“It’s about the Australian people having a say in the future of our country … so that we can recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians in our founding document.”

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in the chamber for the speech, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was absent.

Mr Dutton has since revealed that the Liberal Party will not be supporting a Voice to…