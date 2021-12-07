It is one of the great sports origin stories – a young Evonne Goolagong would hit a tennis ball back and forth against a wall in her hometown of Barellan in the NSW Riverina region.

She would practise her forehands, backhands and lobs every day against that hit-wall and those countless hours would hold her in good stead.

Goolagong would become a two-time Wimbledon champion (1971, 1980), a four-time winner of the Australian Open (1971, 1974- 76) and a two-time winner of the French Open (1971-singles; 1972- doubles).

Now, Tennis NSW and Tennis Australia are hoping to inspire the next generation of tennis stars with the Hitting Wall project.

Junee Tennis Club, in southern NSW, is the first club to launch a hitting wall and it is a colourful twist that pays homage to Goolagong’s amazing story.

The project came about from an initiative by Tennis Australia…