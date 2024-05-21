Homeware range inspired by ancestral connection

WALKING into Kmart and seeing their mum’s face on the tags of an entire homewares range was a proud moment for the children of Kyralee Shields.

Called Mudyin Ngurrawa (or Family on Country, in Dharug language), the homewares range features Kyralee’s art designs – all reflecting her connection to Country.

Kyralee is a Dharug and Darkinjung artist and mother of three who lives on Country in the Hawkesbury region.

Kyralee told the Koori Mail that creating the designs for a range of Kmart products was an important part of the healing for her family – who were members of the Stolen Generations.

“My mother and her siblings were taken from the Hawkesbury, so to be able to come back to Country and raise her grandkids here was special – and a great healing…