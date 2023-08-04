WHEN Aboriginal Hostels Limited (AHL) turned 50, the milestone anniversary was celebrated with a big celebration at the University of Canberra.

During NAIDOC Week, AHL held a national event, bringing together AHL staff and residents (past and present), with board and community members, Elders, stakeholders and supporters.

Since its establishment in 1973, AHL has offered a ‘home away from home’ for thousands of First Nations people. AHL has provided around the clock services – and safe, culturally appropriate and affordable accommodation for First Nations people needing a place to stay.

Gamilaraay/Yuwaalaraay man and AHL board chair, Anthony Ashby, told those gathered “as current stewards, we have inherited an organisation crafted by the wisdom and hard work of those who have played their part over the last half century”.

“Myself and the other board members know that the genesis of AHL came about through the advocacy and tireless efforts of iconic First Nations leaders,” he said.

Mr Ashby said the early 1970s was a time of huge…