The last words of African American George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, have sparked people across the world to take to the streets in spite of COVID-19 risks.

They were also the last words of 26-year-old Dunghutti man David Dungay Junior, who died in Long Bay Prison in 2015, while being restrained by prison guards.

In Australia tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and draw attention to Indigenous deaths in custody, defying calls from health officials and the prime minister to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.