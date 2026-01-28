Icons of First Nations sporting history: Mark Ella

In a special series, Koori Mail correspondent Peter Argent looks back across the history of First Nations sports people in this country, looking for the competitors that became heroes and idols in their respective sporting codes.

One of three brothers to represent his country in the game they ‘play in heaven’ – rugby union – Mark Ella was regarded by many people as the best player ever to don a Wallabies jersey. Mark and his fellow Australia-representing brothers, twin Glen and younger sibling Gary, were among 12 children born to Gordon and May Ella – descendants of the Yuin Nation – in the Sydney suburb of La Perouse.