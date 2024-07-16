IMP squad reach halfway mark for New York City

THE 2024 Indigenous Marathon Project squad marked the halfway mark of their journey to New York at the Gold Coast Half Marathon (21.1km) on the eve of NAIDOC Week (Saturday, July 6).

And while that was a significant moment, IMP founder and director Rob de Castella reminded them that to reach the New York City Marathon finish line, they would need to turn around and cover the rest of the 21.1km distance again.

The 2024 squad, have been training for New York since their selection…