Indigenous media struck by Facebook shutdown
INDIGENOUS health and media groups have been blocked on Facebook as part of an ongoing stoush between the Federal Government and the social media giant.
Australians woke last Thursday to find that Facebook had shut down the feeds of Australian news companies on its site, preventing users from sharing Australian content.
Facebook is resisting a push from the Federal Government to make it and Google pay for publishing Australian news content under the government’s proposed News Media Bargaining Code.
First Nations Media Australia (FNMA) has called for the immediate reinstatement of First Nations media organisations as they provide an essential service to First Nations communities.