SPIDER-MAN and Batman are nowhere to be seen in a comic book world of Indigenous superheroes and dreaming stories.

It’s been a two-year journey for Scott Wilson and Benny Eggmolesse to get their ‘Indigiverse’ up, up and away.

“The reason why we use the words ‘Indigiverse’ and ‘Indigenous’ is because we are interested in a universe where First Nations people of their countries are the superheroes,” Mr Eggmolesse said.

Like any good superhero narrative, the origin story begins with a dream.

“We started off sitting around a cafe talking about all we wanted to do in the film industry and graphic novels, and it just seemed like a pie- in-the-sky type conversation…