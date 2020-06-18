EVEN before a diving accident left him a quadriplegic, Wonnarua/Kamilaroi man Jake Briggs was acutely aware of the issues faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with a disability.

He saw what his youngest brother, who has autism spectrum disorder, experienced.

“I’ve grown up with it, since I was a kid – knowing how hard that is through growing up, through the education system and just the way that people look at you and look at your family as a person with disability and Aboriginality and juggling both of those.”

When an accident resulted in the builder becoming an incomplete quadriplegic…