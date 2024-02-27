Inquest leads to charges

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned the following story and image includes a deceased person.

A COURT decision to lay criminal charges on the police officer whose unmarked police car collided with and killed Dunghutti teenager Jai Kalani Wright has been welcomed by Jai’s family and lawyers.

The teenager died two years ago after the police officer’s car collided with the trail bike that Jai was riding.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged the officer with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

The charges came about after a coronial inquest into Jai’s death was paused by State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan, who referred the matter to the ODPP.

Jai died on February 20, 2022 after the…