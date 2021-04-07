SOME of Australia’s biggest companies are receiving millions of dollars from the Morrison Government for Indigenous employment programs. In one year, the Morrison Government granted millions of dollars to large corporations under its Employment Parity Initiative.

Victorian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe told the Koori Mail that it was outrageous the Government was granting millions of dollars to corporate Australia in the name of Indigenous employment programs.

“I call it systemic racism,” she said.

“It’s looking after your mates. It’s a rort.