It’s not us that have to reconcile: Briggs

MORE than 2,800 people turned out for the biggest ever National Reconciliation Breakfast held in Adelaide at the start of National Reconciliation Week (NRW) 2024.

The sold out Reconciliation SA event at Adelaide Convention Centre on May 27 was intended to create space for genuine conversations and bring to life the theme for NRW 2024 – Now More Than Ever.

In his candid and powerful keynote speech, Yorta Yorta rapper, writer, author and actor Adam Briggs emphasised the ongoing…