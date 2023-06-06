LOCALS in the remote community of Wadeye will dance on the ceremonial sands when rapper J-MILLA takes his concert to the world via live-stream on TikTok, tomorrow (June 1).

In front of a small stage, over 2,000 locals will come together for the show of a lifetime, with dance circles on the sand – and a dance-off organised by TikTok – to see who can do the best dance trend to J’s songs.

The 25-year-old rapper with a social conscience has become a celebrity in the NT community that’s been plagued and stigmatised by recent infighting and violence.

“Late last year, my father in-law organised a massive AFL football carnival to bring sports back to the Wadeye community – to get them to do something other than fighting,” J told the Koori Mail.

“I was asked to do a 30- minute show to top off the event.”

“All the locals came out and enjoyed the day and the kids had running races.”

“I sat and talked to the young ‘uns about life, my music, my songs. Then at the end of the night, my show went off. I could see the crowd were all a little bit shame, so I asked them to come forward closer to the stage. But they thought I meant come onto the…