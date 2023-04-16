INDIGENOUS champion Nicky Winmar has expressed pride in Jamarra Ugle-Hagan’s decision to tackle racism head-on.

The 20-year-old Western Bulldogs forward made a powerful stand last Thursday night, replicating Winmar’s iconic gesture when he lifted his jumper and pointed to his skin.

The remarkable moment at Marvel Stadium came just five days after Ugle-Hagan was racially abused during and after a match at the same venue.

It was almost 30 years to the day since Winmar famously stood up to racial abuse from Collingwood supporters at Victoria Park in April 1993.

Winmar was awarded two Brownlow Medal votes for his performance that afternoon – fellow Indigenous star Gilbert McAdam got three – but sat out the next three games.

Appearing at the MCG for St Kilda’s 150-year anniversary celebrations, Winmar lauded Ugle-Hagan’s strength.

“I’m very proud of him that he did stay and didn’t go anywhere else,” Winmar told the Seven Network.

“(After) my incident 30 years ago, I went away for about four or five…