THE coveted final spot on AFL club West Coast’s 2020 list has gone to Jamaine Jones, a former Geelong player. The Eagles made their decision to put Jones on its rookie list last week.

It ended weeks of speculation where it was thought the club would choose from two other Indigenous players, former Fremantle player Brady Grey or former Giant and Carlton small forward, Jarrod Pickett, both of whom trained with the club this pre-season. But it was Jones, who was also invited to train, who impressed the club the most.

Jones, 21, played seven games with the Cats in 2018 but couldn’t crack the senior side in 2019 before being delisted. North Melbourne and Carlton showed strong interest but the Eagles got their man. He will fill the small forward role vacated by Willie Rioli.

Jones’ rise to the AFL is remarkable.

After a challenging start to life, when he was 10 he was…