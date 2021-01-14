THE Queensland Government has made the decision to scrap a program that was designed to keep young people in the justice system out of adult facilities because it wasn’t “cost-effective”.

Four bail houses were established in 2017 — two in Townsville and two in Logan — to bridge the accommodation gap for young people in the justice system who were also in the child protection system.

A recent report by consultants Ernst and Young found that the bail houses “provided safe, secure and stable accommodation with wrap-around services for young people” but that they were expensive, according to Children and Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard, who made the announcement to scrap the program late last year.

Amnesty International Australia Indigenous Rights advisor Rodney Dillon told the Koori Mail that the government’s decision to scrap the bail house program was short-sighted and showed the need for urgent law reform.