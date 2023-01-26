THE site that hosted two of the biggest upsets in Aboriginal rugby league in recent times returns after the Newcastle All Blacks locked in a location for 2023.

The 51st NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival will be held at Tuggerah on the state’s Central Coast.

The site was confirmed last week by hosts of the 2023 tournament Newcastle All Blacks, and Central Coast Council.

The All Blacks won the rights to the 2023 event after defeating Walgett Aboriginal Connection at the 2022 Knockout at Bomaderry on the NSW south coast.

As in 2019, Tuggerah ticked all the boxes as host venue for 2023.

The 2022 Koori KO title win at Bomaderry was NAB’s second from three tournaments. They defeated La Perouse at Dubbo in 2018 to win hosting rights in 2019.