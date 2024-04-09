Kobie Dee raps his truth

“PICTURE yourself being 10 years old having visions stuck in prison.”

So raps Kobie Dee on his new single Statistic – the latest hard-hitting lyrical masterpiece to emerge from the talented Gomeroi artist.

Shining a blazing torch on increasingly high incarceration rates, Kobie Dee rails against the stereotype that prison is a one-way destination for First Nations young people.

“I was in the studio, actually working on a completely different song,” he told the Koori Mail.

“It just started off as a conversation with me and my producer about being a youngfulla and having the feeling of possibly ending up in jail. How it wasn’t a normal thing for a kid to be thinking about.”

That conversation soon turned into a powerful song that highlights the impacts of colonisation and the ongoing trauma…