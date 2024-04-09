Click to View Our Current Job and General Web Ads

Kobie Dee raps his truth

“PICTURE yourself being 10 years old having visions stuck in prison.”

So raps Kobie Dee on his new single Statistic – the latest hard-hitting lyrical masterpiece to emerge from the talented Gomeroi artist.

Shining a blazing torch on increasingly high incarceration rates, Kobie Dee rails against the stereotype that prison is a one-way destination for First Nations young people.

“I was in the studio, actually working on a completely different song,” he told the Koori Mail.

“It just started off as a conversation with me and my producer about being a youngfulla and having the feeling of possibly ending up in jail. How it wasn’t a normal thing for a kid to be thinking about.”

That conversation soon turned into a powerful song that highlights the impacts of colonisation and the ongoing trauma…