THE Koori Mail is inviting people into the BLAK Room and the BLAK Yard – our two new podcast series.

The BLAK Room is produced by Ngunawal journalist Nick Paton and will drop every fortnight, discussing issues from the most recent edition of the Koori Mail.

And for the BLAK Yard, Koori Mail’s Kirk Page and Naomi Moran are joined by Wiradjuri actor Luke Carroll, hosting a candid conversation about… everything! It will also be a fortnightly series, alternating with the BLAK Room each Friday.

“It’s a very exciting move for the Koori Mail,” general manager Naomi Moran, a Bundjalung and Dunghutti woman, said.