Langford calls for trespass case to be held on Country

Tasmania’s chief magistrate is considering a request from Tasmanian-born Yorta Yorta/Dja Dja Wurrung woman Ruth Langford to hear evidence in relation to trespass charges against her on country at Piura Kitina/Risdon Cove.

The charges stem from peaceful action protesting the clear felling of native forests in Lutruwita/Tasmania in January and April 2025.

Langford, who is pleading not guilty and defending herself, made the request in court last week.