CHANTING ‘if you don’t know, don’t stress, vote yes’, hundreds of people rallied together in the Lismore sunshine in a proud show of support for a ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum.

The rally and march on September 30 was one of hundreds of similar rallies held all over Australia in the lead up to the October 14 vote to decide if the Indigenous Voice to Parliament will become a reality.

Rally organiser and Bundjalung woman Charlene Emzin-Boyd said she had been an educator for over 30 years and this referendum was the chance to finally change the situation for Aboriginal people in Australia

“This yes vote will get across the line,” she said.

“My mum only went to year three at school and it’s imperative that all kids have the same opportunity as I…