WHAT is raark? How do you make an eel trap? Which mountain ranges appear most often in Albert Namatjira’s paintings?

These are just some of the questions that will be put to the panel of new comedy quiz show Faboriginal, screening on NITV tomorrow (February 13).

Faboriginal will be hosted by the fabulous Steven Oliver and the panel includes actors Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt and Ursula Yovich; singer/songwriter Emma Donovan; journalist and radio broadcaster Daniel Browning; and actor/director/comedian Elaine Crombie.

The new show with a deadly twist is an arts game show designed to test its contestants’ and audience’s knowledge of Indigenous art.

Oliver will host two teams, led by comedian and actress Elaine Crombie and radio presenter Daniel Browning and adjudicated by curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, Coby Edgar.

They will be joined by celebrity contestants battling it out to answer complex art questions.

Taking inspiration from the gallery’s art collection and filmed in the Yiribana Gallery, Faboriginal is a…