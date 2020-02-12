BUNDJALUNG Dunghutti artist and Elder Digby Moran passed away last month, aged 71.

Over the past 30 years Mr Moran had established himself as one of the Bundjalung region’s most recognised artists, achieving national and international recognition. His esteem came from his unique and deeply personal story, and artworks expressing his place within Bundjalung land.

“You’ll never catch me painting things like barramundi or crocodiles,” he said. “Water is a big part of all Bundjalung Dreaming. I have always been a saltwater man.”

The Lismore Regional Gallery described him as “one of the giants of our local art sector”.

Mr Moran’s Lismore studio was devastated in the 2017 floods, when he lost many works. A subsequent creative outburst resulted in the 2018 exhibition at Lismore Regional Gallery, Growing up on The Island. This show reflected on his time growing up on Cabbage Tree Island, in the Richmond River, for which he had very positive memories.

“When we spoke with Mr Moran about these works, his infectious laughter and smile would erupt under his curls with these memories,” the gallery’s statement said.