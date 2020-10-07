RENOWNED Tasmanian Aboriginal shell stringer Aunty Lola Greeno has been behind major arts projects, researched, exhibited and run workshops across the years, but her current project Rina-mapali & kalikina & nimina is particularly special to her.

Palawa kani for ‘lots of shells and kelp and grass’, Aunty Lola calls it her legacy project.

The 74-year-old wants to pass on as much of her knowledge of cultural practice as she can while her health, which she describes as a juggle most days, allows her to.

“I was in a conference years ago, in ‘88, in Perth, and an Aboriginal women got up and spoke and she said that her main ambition was that what she learnt had to go back into the community.

“And that’s what our culture is about and what we should be aiming for. It’s important,” Lola explained.

“It is time for me to leave my legacy to the young ones.”

She wants those young ones to own it, so they can, in turn, share.

The project, which is a partnership with the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, is a series of workshops on shell necklace making, traditional weaving and kelp craft with younger Tasmanian Aboriginal women, which will be recorded on film and documented in a publication due out the middle of next year.

“You don’t realise until some of those treasured makers are gone, there’s not a lot written down,” she said.

Born on Cape Barren Island, and growing up only a few yards from the beach, as a child Greeno collected shells with her Elders.