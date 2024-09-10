London performance to be ‘a great experiment’

HAILING from far north Queensland, 16 Indigenous girls and young women are taking the stories of Western Australia’s Pilbara region to the United Kingdom.

The Marliya choir will be joined by members of Australia’s national children’s choir, Gondwana Voices, as well as the UK’s Farnham Youth Choir and Royal Scottish National Orchestra Youth Chorus when they perform Spinifex Gum at the Barbican Centre in London.

Marliya is made up of children who were also members of the Gondwana Indigenous Children’s choir.

Spinifex Gum, which will be performed in both Yindjibarndi and English, was composed…