Love arrives in Wadeye

THE moment hip hopper J-Milla arrived at Wadeye (pronounced Wad- air) community store, he was mobbed by the Mob.

The 25- year-old muso with a big heart has become a superstar in the remote NT Aboriginal community – and everyone wanted a selfie with him.

J had arrived by charter plane from Darwin, just as he had the year before for the first concert he’d played at the remote community.

The concert had brought the eyes of the world to Wadeye through the power of social media – and with it, peace and lasting change had descended on an under- resourced and stigmatised community that had been plagued by infighting.

This year, the concert was set to be even bigger. This time, J had brought his younger brother, Yung Milla (20), emerging hip hop artist Kootsie Don, DJ Charly and the legendary Radical Son and his band.

Together with some of Australia’s AFL stars, they were bringing their energy and love to the largest Aboriginal community in Australia – through Yidiyi – a two-day festival…